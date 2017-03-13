7 detained after coming ashore at Black Point Marina

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities detained seven people after, officials said, they came ashore in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police and U.S. Customs officials at Black Point Marina, located off Southwest 87th Avenue, as they took the people into custody.

The Department of Homeland Security declined to give further details, saying this remains an active investigation.

Witnesses, however, believe this is a group of migrants trying to make it into the U.S. “I can’t imagine being so desperate to get out of the situation that you’re in, that you would resort to being smuggled into a country,” said Trina Chinni.

Those detained were later handed over to the U.S. Coast Guard.

