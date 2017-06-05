7 cats saved from burning house in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of seven cats after, officials said, their Lauderdale Lakes home went up in flames, Monday.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the burning house near Northwest 41st Street and 52nd Avenue. Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Fire crews also pulled seven cats from the blaze. Rescuers resuscitated some of the felines with oxygen masks.

