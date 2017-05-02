6-year-old in critical condition after hitting head in pool

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A six-year-old is in critical condition, Tuesday night, after hitting their head while jumping into the water at a community pool, officials said.

Officials said the child lost consciousness, but never stopped breathing.

The incident happened at a community pool on Northeast First Avenue and Fifth Street.

Police are not investigating the incident for neglect.

