6-year-old boy struck by car in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 6-year-old is in the hospital after he was struck by a car near his elementary school in Coral Springs.

According to police, the boy ran out into the street, located along the 3500 block of Woodside Drive, and was then struck by a white Lexus that was traveling northbound.

The boy suffered some head trauma and was first treated by Coral Springs fire rescue before being airlifted to the pediatric trauma unit at Broward Health Medical Center.

His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to officials.

The boy is believed to be a Hunt Elementary student, an elementary school just down the street.

The driver of the Lexus, a woman, stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

