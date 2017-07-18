6 women steal thousands in purses from Sawgrass mall

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Six women are at large after, police said, they stole thousands of dollars worth of purses from a South Florida mall.

According to police, the women shoplifted purses from TJ Maxx in the Sawgrass Mills Mall, totaling $9,500. This happened at the beginning of July.

Police added that the women drove away in a silver 2002 Mitsubishi Galant.

If you have any information on these women, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

