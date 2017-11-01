6 Miami firefighters fired after noose found over black co-worker’s photos

MIAMI (WSVN) - Six City of Miami firefighters have been fired after investigators said someone hung a noose over a black co-worker’s family photos and drew sexually explicit drawings on them.

The firings come after the noose was found at one station on Sept. 9, triggering a police investigation.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Miami City Manager Daniel Alfonso called the firefighters’ alleged actions “sexually explicit and racially offensive conduct.”

“It is the policy of the City of Miami to provide a workplace for all employees that is free from intimidation, threats or violent acts. As a result, six members of the Department of Fire-Rescue have been terminated,” the statement said. “We cannot and will not tolerate behavior that is disrespectful, hurtful and compromises the integrity of the department and the City of Miami.”

In the statement, Alfonso said, “Initially, personnel from that station were transferred to other stations. Then 11 were relieved of duty with pay.”

Officials said additional personnel at the station are under investigation in relation to the incident. “Findings could result in disciplinary actions ranging from suspensions to demotions,” said Alfonso.

This is not the first time an incident of this nature has happened in South Florida. Back in August, a Pompano Beach firefighter lost his job and three others resigned after they reportedly left a noose on the chair of a black recruit.

Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado is scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday to address the firings.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.