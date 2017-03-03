6 injured after shuttle bus collides with tractor trailer

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people have been injured after a shuttle bus they were on collided with a tractor trailer in Fort Lauderdale.

The collision occurred near Interstate 595, just north of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Six people were treated for their injuries at the scene along 3400 S.W. 4th Avenue. Three are being treated at Broward Health Medical Center, including the driver of the shuttle bus who suffered serious injuries.

According to those being transported by the Ramada Hotel shuttle bus, they were on their way back to the hotel when a white vehicle drove through a stop sign and crashed into the side of the shuttle, pushing it into an oncoming tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer was containerless at the time of the collision. A white sedan could be seen near where the collision occurred, and witnesses believe it is the same vehicle that collided with the shuttle.

It appears that there was extensive damage done to the front of the white sedan. The driver was also transported to the hospital.

Fire rescue could be seen in the area. Officials have temporarily closed this road to motorists.

Traffic is moving normally on I-595.

