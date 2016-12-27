7 hospitalized after West Miami-Dade car crash

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after, officials said, at least two vehicles collided in Northwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash, at the intersection of Northwest 87th Avenue and Park Boulevard, just after 3:45 p.m.

Witnesses told 7News some of the passengers flew out of their vehicles when they collided in the northbound lanes of Northwest 87th Avenue.

Paramedics transported three victims as trauma alerts and another is on basic life support. Some were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center and others to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

One of the children was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center and the other was transported to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.