PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took six people to area hospitals after, officials said, a car and an SUV collided in Plantation, causing one of the vehicles to strike two pedestrians, Sunday afternoon.

According to Plantation Police, the crash took place along West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 46th Avenue.

Investigators said the impact from the collision caused one of the vehicles to hit the pedestrians on a sidewalk before coming to a stop.

#Pfd on scene 4600 blk W Broward Blvd. #mvc level one MCI. 1 level two trauma to Broward. 2 peds, 2 adults to PGH. Bwd Blvd closed westbound pic.twitter.com/VeqQ8MkbtS — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) July 30, 2017

Plantation Fire Rescue crews took two victims as trauma alerts to Broward Health Medical Center. They transported the pedestrians and two other victims Plantation General Hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities temporarily shut down West Broward Boulevard while they investigated.

