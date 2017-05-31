6 elementary students unknowingly eat sleep aid-laced gummy bears

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Six students who thought they were eating treats were not aware it was laced with a sleeping aid.

The six children at Arcola Lake Elementary School, who were between the ages of 10 and 13 years old, ate the gummy bears, which contained the sleep aid melatonin. They mentioned feeling sleepy after ingesting them.

Their parents were contacted, and the kids were sent home after being treated.

School administrators are working to find out where the students got the gummies.

