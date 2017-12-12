6 dismissed Miami firefighters accused of hateful acts seek help from union

MIAMI (WSVN) - Six firefighters accused of hanging a noose over a black co-worker’s family photos and drawing sexually explicit drawings on them are reaching out to their union for help.

On Tuesday, the six firefighters — Capt. William Bryson, Lt. Alejandro Sese, Kevin Meizoso, Justin Rumbaugh, David Rivera and Harold Santana — reached out to their union in Miami to try and get their jobs back.

However, some feel that the union should not think twice about turning away the dismissed firefighters.

“What I would like is for the decision that was made by the city manager, by the mayor and by our department director to stand,” said City of Miami Fire Lt. Robert Webster. “If the union votes to support these guys, it won’t be on my dollar from this day forward, and that’s not a threat to the union — that’s just a promise of a grown man talking to the media.”

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was also present at Tuesday’s meeting, urging the union to step away from this situation and let the city’s decision stand.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.