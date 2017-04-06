6 boaters rescued off the coast of Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Six boaters have been rescued, after their vessel sank off the coast of Port Everglades.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, they received a call around 4 p.m., Wednesday, of a boat taking on water near Port Everglades.

“From what I understand from fire rescue, is that they launched from 15th street boat ramp to go out there to go fishing,” said Cole Sisler, from Towboat Us. “At some point they found that they were taking on water.”

The men were found about two miles off shore, near Fort Lauderdale Beach after an extensive search on the air and on the water.

According to officials, the group of boaters were able to call 911, but it took rescuers some time to find them out on the water.

“Sea state out there was about two to three feet and we couldn’t find the vessel whatsoever,” said Sisler. “The vessel did completely sink. Nobody had any life jackets on at the time.”

Officials said one man was found unresponsive, while the other five men were able to walk away.

“We were able to retrieve six people from the water and bring them dockside, where we could transport them to the hospital.” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Hicks.

The man found unresponsive was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

At this point it is unknown what caused the boat to sink. An investigation is underway.

