FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 58th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is getting ready to set sail, starting Wednesday.

The largest in-water boat show is taking over several marinas with over 900 vessels. 7News cameras captured crews setting up exhibit tents and welcoming exhibitors from 30 countries.

The show is scheduled to wrap up on Sunday.

