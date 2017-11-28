FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Christmas spirit has officially arrived to Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

A festive scene filled with holiday cheer, South Florida style, greeted families who flocked to the 55th Annual Christmas on Las Olas, Tuesday evening.

Vendors and special attractions filled the iconic Broward County destination from Southeast Sixth to 11th avenues.

“It’s Christmas on Las Olas,” said repeat attendee Dusty Palumbo, who was dressed for the occasion in a holiday hat and ugly sweater. “We have the hat, we have the sweater. Come on out. It’s a good time.”

It’s also a time that’s free of charge. “It’s fun for the kids, for the family, for everybody,” said Palumbo.

Visit the MODS Squad at Christmas on Las Olas and make edible snowmen, meet our live animals and more! Happy Holidays. #COLO2017 pic.twitter.com/InO7pmtc2a — AutoNation® IMAX® (@IMAXSOFL) November 28, 2017

The Broward Center Spotlights, a vocal ensemble, delighted audiences with holiday favorites, as both children and grown-ups waved to 7News cameras near one of three stages.

The main attraction drawing the crowds is Snow Mountain. Children were seen sliding down snowy two-story slides, a rare treat for South Florida residents.

“If you’ve got children, and they’ve never seen snow, this is the closest they’re ever going to get to it, the toddlers and the little ones,” said Palumbo. “It’s so much fun. We’ve been coming here for 25 years.”

“We come every year,” echoed Lauren Hutnick, who brought her children to the event to Snow Mountain. “This is the only thing they want to do, really, so this is the only time they get to go on the slides in the snow.”

Other revelers opted to try their hand going up a rock climbing wall.

Meanwhile, a sand sculptor put his own spin on a traditional snowman.

The festivities are scheduled to end at 10 p.m., with a fireworks display set to kick off at 8 p.m.

