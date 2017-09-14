55 shelter pets from Key Largo up for adoption in Broward

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of evacuated shelter pets from Key Largo will soon be put up for adoption in Broward.

The Humane Society in Key Largo still hasn’t regained power since Hurricane Irma, so the 55 cats and dogs will be put up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward in Dania Beach.

For a look at the animals, or to make a donation to the shelter, click here.

