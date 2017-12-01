CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A student summit held in Coral Gables, Friday, aimed to teach South Florida teens about safe sex.

Members of 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project met with students from William H. Turner Technical High School at Doctors Hospital, Friday.

The event’s goal, to educate participants about the devastating impact of HIV and AIDS, is intended to dovetail with World AIDS Day, observed on Dec. 1.

Dr. Nelson Adams, Chairman of the Dept. of OB/GYN, Jackson North Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/Lk87Cxt9AM — 5000 Role Models (@5000RoleModels) December 1, 2017

Keynote speakers talked about increasing awareness through transparency, accountability and strong partnerships.

Students took a pledge to live a good, healthy life. “The pledge was being abstinent and staying away from bad things, not having sex and making good decisions,” said student Nicholas Rose.

Founded in 1993, 5000 Role Models currently helps more than 8,000 students throughout Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.