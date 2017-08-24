50-year-old man goes missing in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - A 50-year-old man has gone missing in Wilton Manors, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

According to Wilton Manors Police, family members reported Saintilma “Jack” St. Hubert missing, Sunday. St. Hubert was last seen at his residence on Saturday, near the 3000 block of Northeast Second Terrace.

Police said St. Hubert stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding St. Hubert and his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilton Manors Police Department at (954) 764 – HELP or Detective Petitpapa at 954-390-2168.

