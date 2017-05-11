NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida teens became U.S. citizens at a ceremony held on Thursday.

Fifty young adults took the Pledge of Allegiance in Northwest Miami-Dade, at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Field Office.

The teens, who come from many different countries, received their U.S. citizenship certificates.

Among those who sworn in was Cuba native Lia Garcia. “I came from Havana, Cuba, and I’ve been here seven years now,” she said. “It’s pretty exciting. It’s something that a lot of people dream of, and I can finally have it.”

The new citizens celebrated the special day with family and friends.

