5-year-old hospitalized after being found unresponsive in pool

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics transported a 5-year-old to the hospital in critical condition after he was found drowning in a pool, Friday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and found the child in full cardiac arrest, officials said. Paramedics resuscitated the child and transported him to Palmetto General Hospital.

Police are now investigating what happened.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.