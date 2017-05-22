5-year-old former patient visits Broward hospital from Switzerland

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family from Europe returned to South Florida to thank the medical staff who saved their son’s life.

Broward Health Medical Center doctors who work in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units said that there are two great days at their job: when their patients are discharged and when they return to say hello.

Five-year-old Noah Tilge and his family returned to the hospital years after to thank doctors for all they’ve done.

“It’s unbelievable to be back because we had so many feelings here,” said Noah’s father, David Tilge. “So many ups and downs.”

Noah was born three months early and weighed less than two and a half pounds. After 10 weeks at the Broward Health Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital, Noah got to go home.

The Tilge family flew from Switzerland five years later for the emotional visit. “It’s so important for me to see you all here,” said Noah’s mother, Carmen Tilge.

Dr. Luciao Tanfulla, with the Salah Foundation, said that seeing Noah grow up is such a reward.

“It’s a pleasure to see him grow up and doing so well,” he said, “and that’s the reason why we’re still working.”

Noah is now a big brother. His little brother, Robin, was born healthy a few years ago. They both live in Zurich with their parents.

