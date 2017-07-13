5-vehicle crash closes Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-car crash has closes the westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard near Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

About five vehicles are involved in this crash, and tow trucks are responding to clear the area, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene, which caught images of the westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard shut down, as of 6 p.m. Cars are being diverted to an alternative route.

There have been no injuries reported as yet.

