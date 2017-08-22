5 teens charged in Miami Gardens gas station robbery

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a group of teens after they stole from a gas station in Miami Gardens, investigators said.

Police said the five teens stole drinks and snacks from a Pilot gas station on Northwest 27th Avenue, last Tuesday.

The manager tried to block the door to stop them from leaving but was struck with a bottle.

All five teens were charged with strong-armed robbery.

