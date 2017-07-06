5 suspected car thieves arrested in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested five men suspected of taking part in a series of car burglaries in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, investigators followed the suspects to a Wal-Mart, Wednesday, where they were arrested after stealing some merchandise.

During the arrest, officers recovered a mask and a stolen gun in a car used by some of the suspected thieves.

Authorities believe the five suspects are behind six car burglaries that occurred overnight, from June 18 to June 19, in the area of Northwest 69th Place and 193rd Street. Police said the suspects followed at least six people from banks and either stole from the victims or their vehicles.

The five men are facing multiple charges including grand theft, vehicle burglary and prowling.

