SANDS KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast towed a boat and its five passengers to safety after, officials said, it broke down near Sands Key, Tuesday night.

According to officials, the 24-foot pleasure craft stopped working just north of the Upper Florida Keys, but still in Miami-Dade County.

The family of five on board called 911 for help at around 5:20 p.m.

#BreakingNews @USCG Station Miami Beach 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boatcrew safely assisted and towed 3 adults and 2 children to Convoy Point Marina with no reported injuries. Read more https://t.co/PyF0uqk7kL pic.twitter.com/sWqbfGVtqo — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 27, 2017

The Coast Guard crew arrived at the scene at around 7 p.m. and took the three adults and two children to Convoy Point Marina at Biscayne National Park.

No injuries were reported.

