5 juveniles arrested for vandalizing Miami school

MIAMI (WSVN) - According to police, five juveniles were arrested for ties connected to the Comstock Elementary School vandalism.

The school along Northwest 24th Street and 18th Avenue in Miami was broken into late last month while students were on winter break.

The vandals trashed nearly two dozen classrooms, damaging computers and even started a small fire.

Officials don’t believe they stole anything and that the motivation for the vandalism was simply to damage the school.

The cleanup cost was estimated to be around $30,000.

The five juveniles are now facing charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.