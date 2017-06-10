5 injured in Little Havana SUV crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several people were hurt after an SUV slammed into a medical center near Northwest 21st Avenue and Seventh Street in Miami, just after 6 a.m. Saturday.

Six people were inside the car at the time. According to Miami Fire Rescue, several of them were still in the vehicle when crews arrived, and some had to be extricated using tools.

Five people were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center.

“Now, the driver of the vehicle remained on-scene, denied any fire rescue but was being interviewed by Miami police and eventually was detained,” said Miami Fire Resce Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

Police said the driver lost control on the car, but there was no damage to the building except for the staircase.

