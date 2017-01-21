5 in stolen SUV detained after police chase in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken five people into custody after, they said, the driver of a stolen SUV led officers on a chase in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, Saturday evening.

Skyforce HD began flying above the bronze colored Honda CR-V in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and 12th Avenue. The motorist was seen running stop signs and cutting through front yards as he attempted to get away from the police cruisers.

Just before 6:15 p.m., police followed the SUV into a crowded parking lot, located in the area of Northwest 187th Drive and Seventh Avenue, and blocked the vehicle. The driver then got out of the SUV and took off running.

Moments later, he was seen hopping over fences and sprinting by dumbfounded area residents.

Officials said the CRV was left in gear when the driver bailed out. It struck a police vehicle at low speed.

Police said they detained three females and one male who were inside the vehicle.

Officers were able to locate and apprehend the driver shortly after. Officials identified him as 19-year-old Marquel Nelson.

No one was hurt.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.