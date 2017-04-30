MIAMI (WSVN) - The 49th annual Wild at Heart gala was held in Downtown Miami, Saturday.

The event, held at the JW Marriot Marquis, was presented by the Miami Heart and Stroke ball. The event is dedicated to raising money for the American Heart Association and provides guests with hope and entertainment.

7’s own Omar Lewis and Lorena Estrada were there to participate in the heart-pounding evening.

