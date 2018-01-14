MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida community put together a parade fit for royalty.

The 48th annual Three Kings Parade marched along Southwest Eighth Street in Little Havana, Sunday afternoon.

The parade honors Three Kings Day and the tradition of the Wise Men bestowing gifts on children.

Always good to attend the annual Three Kings Parade in Miami – Thanks to @UniNoticias for hosting! pic.twitter.com/wgyeaknQLf — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) January 14, 2018

Taking up 13 blocks, the lineup included familiar faces, like “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi as grand marshal, and Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

