411 Pain buys $1,500 worth of toys for children

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A local company helped a Hollywood church purchase toys for children in need after their original funding fell through.

The pastor of Answer Church in Hollywood called 7News when the sponsor of their holiday toy giveaway fell through.

7News placed the church in contact with 411 Pain, and the legal and medical referral service bought $1,500 worth of toys for the giveaway.

The church passed out the toys to smiling children, Wednesday night, all thanks to the generous donation.

“To know that we are gonna be able to do this, and to see the kids when they get their toys, and the excitement that they have the whole time that they’re here with us, it’s a joy,” Co-Pastor Sandra Lacy said.

411 Pain President Robert Lewin said they were happy to help make the holidays happy for these children.

“The holidays is about the children. It’s about Christmas. It’s about Hanukkah, and being in the church really does make a difference because these are the kids that need and want that special season,” Lewin said.

This is the fifth year the church has held the giveaway.

