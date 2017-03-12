40th Calle Ocho fest draws thousands to Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of people came out to dance, eat and just have a good time in Little Havana at this year’s Calle Ocho, the largest Hispanic street festival in the Southeast, Sunday.

From street dancers to the musical acts on stage, the beat of Miami, the Caribbean and Latin America was undeniable along Southwest Eighth Street throughout the fun-filled day.

From Southwest 12th to 27th avenues, revelers were seen dancing the conga streets, something they’ve now been doing for 40 years.

But Calle Ocho is every bit as much a food festival as anything else.

One woman told 7News she’s been attending for 30 years, and that’s how long the food coma can feel like.

Many of the food stands were a meat lover’s paradise, and so was a croqueta eating contest enjoyed by those who participated, watched and documented all the hamming it up on Facebook Live.

First-timers subbed elbows with longtime attendees. “I’ve been coming here ever since I was small,” said one reveler.

City of Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado just couldn’t stay away from all the fun. “It’s a good day for Miami,” he said.

The crowds who vibed to the beat of their own Calle Ocho drum agreed with the mayor.

And then it rained, but the soggy weather on Sunday evening couldn’t dampen festival-goers’ spirits at this annual event put on by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

