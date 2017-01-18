40 MDPD officers to attend Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration

MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of Miami-Dade Police officers are traveling to Washington D.C. for Donald Trump’s upcoming presidential inauguration.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the department was seen packing their gear and boarding a bus, headed to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

A total of 40 officers will be traveling to the nations capital for the historic event.

Friday, the department will be securing specific areas. Officials said they have been training for at least a year.

“It’s all year long. We have quarterly training’s, basically we work hand in hand with our special operations unit that gives us the training to do building searches, rapid deployment, dignitary protection details that we do as well. A lot of times dignitaries that come into town, we provide security for them when they’re here.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department has participated in the last three presidential inaugurations.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.