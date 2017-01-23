4-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself in central Florida

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Florida authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the face with a gun he found while home alone.

Auburndale Police responded to 911 call about a boy who had injured himself by hitting his head on a table. But when they got to the scene, officers discovered 4-year-old Avion Weaver with a gunshot wound to his face. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Fox 13 reports that 26-year-old Demeko Robinson owned the semi-automatic handgun, and could face charges of culpable negligence.

Detectives said Robinson is the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, and was watching Avion while she was running an errand. When Robinson went outside the home, police said the child got a hold of the gun.

Auburndale Deputy Chief Andy Ray said Robinson told detectives that the gun had been on a kitchen counter in a box. However, Ray said the box hasn’t been found, and Robinson initially told investigators that Avion had fallen and hit his head on a table.

Witnesses said the man left Avion watching TV while he went outside. Authorities said Avion was found wounded after people heard a popping sound inside.

Family members set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the boy’s funeral expenses.

