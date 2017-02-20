4 suspects arrested in connection to armed robbery of Wilton Manors man

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have arrested four suspects in connection to a violent robbery of a Wilton Manors man.

According to police, 18-year-old suspects Darrion Vankleeck, Corey Dukes, Adolfo Vela and Ann Feeley have all been arrested in connection to their involvement in the armed robbery of a Wilton Manors man, last week, Denis Klad.

Police announced, Monday, three of the four suspects are being held without bond. Feeley was not charged by police for her involvement in the robbery. However, she has been charged for being an accessory to the crime.

She has since bonded out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

According to police, on Feb. 12, Klad was walking home, along the 100 block of Northeast 21st Court, when a neighboring surveillance camera caught two subjects crouched behind a bush.

Klad was then ambushed by the duo. One of the subjects pulled out a weapon, police said, as they were chasing the victim on foot.

According to investigators, when they couldn’t catch up to the victim, an accomplice driving a car pulled up, and they continued the pursuit. They managed to catch Klad down the street. Klad was pistol whipped and robbed off camera.

Future court hearings for the remaining three suspects have not been announced.

