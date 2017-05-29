4 rescued after boat capsizes near Fort Pierce

NEAR FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) – Crews came to the rescue of four boat passengers after their vessel capsized near Fort Pierce, Sunday morning.

According to Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, the boat overturned off of Pepper Park Beach on North Hutchinson Island, at around 11:15 a.m.

Officials responded to the scene after a 911 call went in about the capsized vessel.

All four people were found in the water, hanging on to the vessel, when help arrived.

Members of the Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Office pulled them all to safety.

No one was injured.

