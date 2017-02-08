4 pythons found at abandoned missile base in Keys

Officials have found four large pythons at an abandoned missile base in the Florida Keys.

Scientists believe the snakes migrated south from the Everglades. One was 16 feet long.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials fear the invasive species could thrive in the keys.

FWC has brought in a tribe from India, renowned for their ability to catch snakes, to help trap pythons in the Everglades.

