4 charged following armed kidnapping and shooting in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - Four people have been charged following accusations that they kidnapped and attempted to kill a victim in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Rachel Torna, Jenifer Cortez, Ashley Perez and Felipe Aviles were all charged, Tuesday, with premeditated attempted murder, aggravated armed kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to police, the victim and the suspects were involved in a narcotics deal.

Police said the victim owed them money, so they kept him against his will. On April 7, after being held against his will, since April 3, police received a phone call stating that a female had shot a male and was trying to hide him.

Officers responded and located the victim and suspects near Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Seventh Street.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

