MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took four people, including an infant, to the hospital after, police said, they were struck by an SUV while crossing a busy roadway in Miami Beach, early Sunday morning.

According to Miami Beach Police, the driver of a white Jeep lost control of her vehicle and slammed into a group of six people along 68th Street and Collins Avenue, just after midnight.

Officials said two adults and the infant suffered injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. Paramedics transported them to Ryder Trauma Center.

The fourth victim was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center with minor injuries.

Authorities redirected traffic westbound on 67th Street and Collins Avenue for more than two hours.

The driver remained at the scene. She has not been arrested.

Police believe wet roads contributed to the crash.

