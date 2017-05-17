4 new sex assault victims come forward against Davie masseur

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie masseur arrested for the alleged sexual molestation of a minor now has additional victims speaking out against him, police said.

According to Davie Police, four additional victims have come forward to allege that the 29-year-old masseur, Orlay Palacio, also inappropriately touched them. Police said they are looking for any more victims.

This all began when, police said, the original 17-year-old female victim and her older cousin went to the Massage and Stretch Center, near Griffin Road and South University Drive, on May 3, to get massages. The girl said Palacio touched her inappropriately multiple times and also touched himself during the massage.

Palacio currently faces a charge of lewd lascivious conduct on a minor.

