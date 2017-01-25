Baby grazed by bullet in Miami Gardens; 1 other person shot

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders transported a baby to the hospital after a bullet grazed the infant in a Miami Gardens shooting, Wednesday afternoon.

A woman suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and leg in the shooting, and drove herself to the hospital. Miami Gardens Police is reaching out to area hospitals to find out where the victim went.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 175th Street and 17th Avenue, just before 5 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the child’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. The baby, between 4 and 5 months old, is conscious and alert at Jackson North Medical Center, according to officials.

According to 7 News sources, a known suspect used a large caliber rifle in the drive-by shooting.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward

