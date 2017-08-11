4 Miami Beach massage parlors shut down amid alleged prostitution, sex trafficking

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four Miami Beach massage parlors were forced to close down following an eight-month police investigation into alleged acts of prostitution and sex trafficking.

Miami Beach Police launched the investigation in January 2017 into the following businesses:

Jee-Jee, 733 5th St.

Lu Lu, 7441 Collins Ave.

Shanghai, 1106 Normandy Drive

Jade, 1020 71st St.

Search warrants were executed Friday evening and, according to police, the business licenses of each location were revoked by City Manager Jimmy Morales. The parlors cannot reopen unless the City of Miami Beach reissues the licenses.

“Based on the gravity of these allegations, I believe it was imperative that these businesses cease operations immediately,” said Morales in a statement released by MBPD. “We will not tolerate any sort of illegal operations that present an actual threat to the quality of life and safety of our community.”

The warrants were executed with the assistance of the Florida Department of Health, Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Miami Beach Code Enforcement, Sunny Isles Beach Police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations.

According to police, the women involved in each of the parlors will be evaluated by experts to determine if they are victims of human trafficking. Victims will receive both medical and social services.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.