4 men burglarize warehouse, steal thousands of dollars in cigarettes

MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of men burglarized a warehouse in December, and police are continuing their search for the perpetrators.

According to Miami-Dade Police detectives, at some point during the night on Dec. 18, 2016, four unidentified men broke into a distributing company, located at 3580 N.W. 119th St. While inside, the business was ransacked and an estimated $115,000 worth of cigarettes was stolen.

There was one victim, 62-year-old Frank Peydro, who police have not confirmed to be injured or not.

The men were caught on camera, but police continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying them. The subjects are believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30 years old.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

