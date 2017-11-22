4 men arrested, accused of dressing up as women to go on crime spree

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four men accused of going on a crime spree while dressed as women.

The quartet is now in federal custody. They have been charged with four jewelry store heists that took place between March and April in Florida and Georgia.

Police said surveillance video caught two of the thieves wearing wigs and women’s attire while robbing a Deerfield Beach Jewelry store in March.

