4 injured after shooting in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been injured after a shooting in Plantation, Sunday morning.

Police responded to the shooting at 5225 West Broward Boulevard, after 4 a.m.

Four people were injured, including two minors. The two injured adults suffered more serious injuries, according to police.

According to Plantation Fire Rescue, one of the injured people was a security guard and was transported to Broward Health. Another person suffered minor injuries and was transported to Plantation General Hospital. A third person was also transported to Broward Health, officials said.

This shooting remains under investigation.

