4 hurt after shooting outside Plantation recreation hall

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people, including two minors, were injured after, officials said, shots were fired outside of a recreation hall in Plantation, Sunday morning.

Police responded to the shooting at 5225 West Broward Boulevard, near East Acre Drive, just after 4:40 a.m.

Investigators said the victims were leaving a private gathering when an unknown male assailant armed with a handgun approached them and opened fire. He then fled the scene and remains at large.

Officials said the two injured adults suffered more serious injuries than the minors.

According to Plantation Fire Rescue, one of the injured people was a security guard and was transported to Broward Health. Another person suffered minor injuries and was transported to Plantation General Hospital. A third person was also transported to Broward Health, officials said.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown. It remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

