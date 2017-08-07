4 hurt after car drives into Hallandale Beach nail salon

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been injured after a car drove into a nail salon in Hallandale Beach, Monday.

The driver drove into TK Nails & Spa, located at 2500 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd., at around 1:30 p.m.

Four people, all patrons at the salon, were treated for minor injuries. One victim was transported to the hospital due to their injuries.

What caused the driver to crash is under investigation.

