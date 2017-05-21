4 hospitalized after boat crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been hospitalized after a boat crashed in Fort Lauderdale, overnight Sunday.

According to a witness, a boat didn’t have its headlights on when it crashed into another boat, head-on, near a sports bar on Northeast 32nd Avenue.

“Several boats were involved and there are several injuries, and they were extensive enough to be transported to the hospital,” said Tyson Matthews of Florida Fish and Wildlife.

One man fell off the vessel and hit his head. The injuries sustained by the others are unclear.

The four victims were transported to Broward Health Medical center.

Their condition is currently unknown.

