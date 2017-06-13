Boat capsizes off Government Cut, 4 fisherman rescued

MIAMI (WSVN) - Four fishermen have been rescued after their boat capsized off Government Cut, Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

MDFR, along with Miami Beach Police and the United States Coast Guard, were able to rescue the group.

Officials said the four fishermen will be escorted to Jungle Island Marina.

It is currently unknown why the vessel took on water and completely capsized.

