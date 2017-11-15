4 fall ill during hazmat situation inside Miami elementary school

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fire rescue units responded to an elementary school in Miami after four people fell ill inside the cafeteria.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, crews responded to a hazardous call at Orchard Villa Elementary School, located at 5720 N.W. 13th Ave.

Miami-Dade Schools said four people became sick inside the cafeteria during lunch time for some unknown reason.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene, where officials were seen outside the school. A City of Miami Fire Rescue ambulance was seen transporting someone to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Fire rescue crews have deemed this a “full building assignment.” The cafeteria has since been evacuated and will be closed to students.

