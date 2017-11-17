4 dairy farm workers charged with animal abuse after videos surface

OKEECHOBEE, FLA. (WSVN) — Charges have been filed against four South Florida dairy farm workers accused of animal abuse.

Police arrested 49-year-old Helias Cruz, who faces charges of cruelty to animals.

Detectives said he and three other men were seen on video abusing cows on their way to be milked at the Larson Dairy Farm in Okeechobee County.

The video was taken during a weekslong undercover operation by the group Animal Recovery Mission.

Warrants have been obtained for the other three workers, but they have not yet been arrested.

A second dairy farm in Okeechobee County has also faced accusations of animal abuse.

ARM released undercover video from the Burnham Dairy Farm that showed cows being beaten and living in unsanitary conditions.

